Patrick Cantlay gets married in Rome after dramatic Ryder Cup

Patrick Cantlay had a fairytale ending after a dramatic Ryder Cup experience in Rome, where he and Team USA were beat by the Europeans.Cantlay and Guidish, who is a pharmacist, said “I do” in a lavish ceremony at The St. Regis Rome, which is a short drive from where the this year’s Ryder Cup took place at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

“Yesterday was a dream,” Guidish wrote on Instagram, including a collage of photos from couple’s wedding day.The luxury hotel is award-winning, and features historic Italian paintings and architecture.

In one photo, the newlyweds enjoyed a solo dance together in front of a live band at the reception where white flowers and candles surrounded the mirrored dance floor. Guidish held hands with Roberta Torresan, the couple’s award-winning wedding planner, in another snap that showed the pair laughing together.A post shared by Nikki Julianne (@nikki_guidish) headtopics.com

They were first spotted together at the Memorial Tournament at Jack Nicklaus’ Muirfield Village in June 2021, where Cantlay outlasted Collin Morikawa in a playoff to win his second Memorial title.Cantlay and Guidish got married a day after Team USA suffered its seventh straight loss on foreign soil in the 2023 Ryder Cup.

The U.S. players and captains pushed back with Morikawa and Justin Thomas playing their matches without wearing a hat on Sunday.

Read more:

nypost »

Rory McIlroy Denies Meeting With Joe LaCava After Tense 18th Hole at Ryder CupThe two had words on the 18th green during a match that included Patrick Cantlay.

Ryder Cup in Rome stays right at home for EuropeThe Ryder Cup is staying in Europe, just like always. Europe had a big lead at Marco Simone outside Rome and made sure it capped off a dominant week.

Ryder Cup in Rome stays right at home for EuropeEurope had a big lead at Marco Simone outside Rome and made sure it capped off a dominant week.

Shane Lowry Finds Redemption in Rome From Previous Ryder Cup BlowoutThe Irishman was one of seven Europeans on the 2021 team that lost decisively at Whistling Straits but returned the favor in Rome.

After Europe regain Ryder Cup in Rome, McIlroy targets 2025 win in USThe dust had barely settled on Europe's Ryder Cup victory over the United States on Sunday before Rory McIlroy set his sights on New York and winning the 2025 edition in hostile territory.

Europe celebrates another big Ryder Cup win at home in RomeEurope has won the Ryder Cup, and no one should be surprised. That starts with Rory McIlroy, the leading scorer for Europe in a five-point victory at Marco Simone.