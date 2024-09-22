Pat McAfee Reacts To Arch Manning Being Named Texas Starter

Pat McAfee reacts to the news that Arch Manning has been named the starting quarterback over Quinn Ewers for the Longhorns' matchup vs. Louisiana-Monroe. When Manning entered the game to replace the injured Ewers in Week 3, he was ready for the moment. The 19-year-old accounted for 223 passing yards, 53 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Though expectations were high for Eli to follow in his father's footsteps at Ole Miss, he began his college career as the backup to Romaro Miller. Eli received playing time in five games his freshman season, throwing for 170 total yards. Eli's first start didn't come until the season opener of his sophomore season. He completed 20 of 23 passes for 271 yards with five touchdowns against the. His performance set a school record for the most consecutive completions, connecting on 18 straight passes between the first and third quarters. Matt Corral broke the record in 2020.

Texas Longhorns Arch Manning Quinn Ewers Quarterback College Football

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



espn / 🏆 731. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manning Family Set Record Straight on Arch vs. Quinn Ewers Theories With Pat McAfeeMany out there believe that Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is on the fast track to the NFL, and is yearning to take over the starting job from Quinn Ewers. However, according to the Manning family, that is not the case.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Arch Manning's Family Gave Pat McAfee Insight About QB's Future at TexasIf Manning stars in his first start, will the Longhorns stick with the hot hand at quarterback?

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

All About Arch Manning’s Dad, Cooper, Brother of Peyton and Eli ManningAll five of the Detroit Lions starting offensive linemen are fathers with nine children among them, and they are all embracing fatherhood together. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

Peyton Manning 'Proud' of Arch Manning Bucking Recent College QB TrendsTexas Longhorns QB Arch Manning is doing things a little differently than modern day college quarterbacks, and his uncle Peyton is impressed.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Peyton Manning Gives Key Reason Arch Manning Did Not Transfer Away from TexasDespite sitting behind Quinn Ewers each of the last two season, the quarterback remains committed to playing for the Longhorns.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

'He's Really Developed Physically' Steve Sarkisian Praises QB Arch ManningTexas head coach Steve Sarkisian joined draft expert Rich Eisen on Monday to discuss his team, specifically his quarterback room.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »