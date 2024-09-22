Passengers Evacuate EasyJet Flight After Vape Pen Explosion Suspected

Panicked passengers onboard a U.K. flight were forced to evacuate down emergency slides after a vape pen was suspected of exploding on their plane, filling the cabin with smoke.The EasyJet plane was preparing for take-off from Heraklion airport in Greece to Gatwick, London , on Tuesday when a bag said to have contained e-cigarettes and a power bank in a passenger's bag suddenly exploded, according to several reports.

A spokesperson for EasyJet tells Fox News Digital that flight EZY8216 was evacuated during boarding prior to departure "due to a fire in a passenger’s cabin bag."VAPE PEN EXPLODES IN UK MAN'S CAR, CAUSES THIRD-DEGREE BURNS: 'IT FELT LIKE I WAS BEING BURNT ALIVE'"Fire services attended the aircraft and cabin crew evacuated the aircraft in line with procedures," the spokesperson said.

Easyjet Vape Pen Explosion Evacuation Greece London

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX10Phoenix / 🏆 83. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Passengers Evacuate UK Flight After Suspected Vape Pen ExplosionA flight from Greece to London was evacuated after a bag containing suspected vape pens and a power bank exploded during boarding, filling the cabin with smoke. Passengers fled down emergency slides as ground staff helped them off the aircraft.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

Terrified passengers evacuate down emergency slides after vape explodes on plane: 'Caused panic'Terrified passengers onboard a U.K. flight were forced to evacuate down emergency slides after a bag said to have contained e-cigarettes and a power bank in a passenger's bag suddenly exploded.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

EasyJet Flight Evacuated After Passenger's Vape ExplodesPassengers on an easyJet flight from Greece to the UK were forced to evacuate using emergency slides after a vape exploded inside a carry-on bag. The incident occurred on flight EZY8261 from Heraklion, Crete, to London.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Vape Pen Suspected of Exploding on EasyJet Flight, Forcing Emergency EvacuationPassengers onboard an EasyJet flight from Heraklion, Greece to Gatwick, London were forced to evacuate down emergency slides after a suspected vape pen explosion filled the cabin with smoke. The incident occurred during boarding when a bag containing e-cigarettes and a power bank is said to have caught fire.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

EasyJet plane evacuated after passenger's vape explodesPassengers on an easyJet flight from Greece to the UK were forced to evacuate using emergency slides after a vape exploded inside a carry-on bag on Tuesday.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

Passengers stranded after Newark Airport 'radar issue' results in over 450 flight delays, 60 cancellations: 'Unbelievable'The FAA has implemented ground delays at Newark International Airport due to an equipment outage. FOX 5 NY's Duarte Geraldino talked to fed-up travelers.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »