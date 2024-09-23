Parents Reveal The Unfiltered Truth About Their Children

No new parent looks at their baby and imagines them growing up to be a disappointment. And why would they? In those early days, the future is wide open, and parents are full of hopes and dreams for their baby's future. Unfortunately, as time goes on, parents' feelings about their children can change...sometimes dramatically." and their unflinchingly honest answers reveal just how much more complex actual parenting turns out to be compared to what a new parent might imagine.

Each one has a heart of gold and is compassionate toward others. So, in the end, I have to say that I'm not disappointed in them. I'm disappointed in me for those times that I let others get in my head.""Yes, I am disappointed. But it is my fault. You know, 'disappointment is the outcome of expectation.' My expectation was not realistic.""No way, I am very proud of them! I have three boys: two biological and one adopted.

One works as a chef at an upscale restaurant and lives with a woman and her child, but they also have another woman living with them as another 'wife.' I don't get it. And one is disabled and lives in a group home."I deeply regret having children. My two kids are adults now. One I thought would never amount to much due to learning disabilities. He has gone on to inspire me with his determination and success overcoming obstacles.

Parenting Family Children Expectations Reality

