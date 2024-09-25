Parents in Wisconsin Town Fear for Children's Safety After Arrest of Venezuelan Gang Member

Parents in a small rural Wisconsin town are alarmed over a recent crime allegedly tied to the dangerous Venezuela n Tren de Aragua gang, and some have told their representatives that they are afraid to let their children play outdoors after a gang member was arrested for sex crimes.

The chief added that Zarate repeatedly assaulted the women “over the course of a period of time,” showing that even the smallest, most rural American town far north of the border still suffers “border town” problems in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s America. Wisconsin Republican congressman Derrick Van Orden says that he has been contacted by residents of the rural town nestled beside the Mississippi River who say that parents are now afraid to let their children play outside if members of the dangerous Tren de Aragua gang are being allowed to freely roam the area.Van Orden’s own grandchildren live in the river town and he is similarly afraid for their safety.

“They’re calling us racists for putting out the fact that a man with organized crime tattoos was let into the country by the Harris border czar – he happens to be Venezuelan,” Van Orden added.“Zarate got rolled up for property crimes in Minneapolis and Minnesota – that are controlled by Tim Walz,” an exasperated Van Orden said. “They let him go because of the sanctuary city policies.”

Venezuela Crime Gang Sexual Assault Wisconsin

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Parents in Rural Wisconsin Town Afraid to Let Children Play Outside After Migrant Sex Crime ArrestSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Has a Venezuelan gang member been arrested in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin?Republicans in Wisconsin have often repeated the phrase 'every state is a border state.' For evidence, they’ve recently

Source: PolitiFact - 🏆 17. / 71 Read more »

Suspected Venezuelan Gang Member Arrest May Give Trump Fodder in WisconsinDonald Trump may use the recent arrest of Alejandro Jose Coronel Zarate to back up his claims about migrant crime.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Colorado Town Being 'Overrun' By Venezuelan GangsTwo apartment buildings in Aurora, Colorado, have been overtaken by notorious gang Tren de Aragua, officials said.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

DOJ threatens legal action against Wisconsin town for not offering electronic voting machines to disabled votersPolitical News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Blackburn: Open Border 'Every Town Is A Border Town' As Drug Crisis Sweeps TennesseeSen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) met with Tennessee law enforcement officials to discuss the drug and human trafficking crises stemming from the open border under President Biden and Vice President Harris.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »