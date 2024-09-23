Panasonic's Silky Fine Mist Creates Stunning Digital Art Installations

Ever seen a fish swimming through water droplets in the air? Today, I learned Panasonic has been cleverly repurposing an outdoor air conditioning system to produce effects like that. Here’s a video: Panasonic calls it “Silky Fine Mist,” and the company primarily sells it as a way to beat the heat. The company claims its nozzles use a combination of pressurized water and compressed air to spray mist that’s so fine , it doesn’t feel wet to the touch.

And more recently, it’s been bringing a single hidden mist dispenser and projector to a handful of technology expos to show how amazing it could look as a piece of digital signage. One note: Panasonic’s system doesn’t seem like it’s exactly portable — the one sprayer system it apparently sells in North America is three feet wide, three feet tall, weighs nearly 420 pounds, and consumes 2.4 kilowatts of power all by itself.

Digital Art Panasonic Projection Mapping Mist Technology Cooling Systems

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



verge / 🏆 94. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Panasonic’s Silky Fine Mist sprays displays into the airPanasonic’s Silky Fine Mist is A/C tech that’s been repurposed as a transparent display. It sprays fine mist with an average particle size of just six microns, then a projector paints light onto it.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’: Tim Burton’s Long-Awaited Sequel Is Fine FineThe return of the Ghost With the Most is anything but D.O.A. — so why does this decent follow-up to the 1986 cult classic still feel like a letdown?

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

Jalen Hurts' first impression this season was fine, but fine isn't good enoughIt's not that Jalen Hurts was bad in Week 1, it's just that he was shaky enough to bring up some old questions and open some old wounds.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Banish the night sweats with these silky, moisture-wicking sheetsThis $29 sheet set has a microfiber and bamboo-blend construction that feels plush, is wrinkle-free, and keeps your body regulated with moisture-wicking.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Banish the night sweats with these silky, moisture-wicking sheetsThis $29 sheet set has a microfiber and bamboo-blend construction that feels plush, is wrinkle-free, and keeps your body regulated with moisture-wicking.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Banish the night sweats with these silky, moisture-wicking sheetsThis $29 sheet set has a microfiber and bamboo-blend construction that feels plush, is wrinkle-free, and keeps your body regulated with moisture-wicking.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »