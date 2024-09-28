Palestinian Villagers Protest Israeli Settlement Expansion

Palestinian activists lift a banner and portraits of slain Turkish-American International Solidarity Movement activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi during a funeral procession in Nablus in the occupied West Bank , Palestine , on September 9, 2024.Palestinians from Beita, in the Israel i-occupied West Bank , have been gathering every week since October for demonstrations against the ongoing Israel i genocide in the Gaza Strip and Israel i occupation of Palestine more broadly.

Since the attack by Palestinian militants on Israel in October, Israeli forces have killed more than 41,000 Palestinians, including 16,500 children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, as cited by. The true toll of the genocide, obscured by the ongoing Israeli attacks and blockade, may be as high as 335,500 deaths, according to estimates published in.

Violence from Israeli soldiers and settlers toward U.S. observers long predates Eygi’s killing. In July, Chen and other observers with Faz3a were accompanying Palestinian farmers in Qusra, who often face Israeli settlers aiming to deprive them of their livelihoods. The group was attacked by masked settlers armed with clubs, severely injuring several farmers and observers. Then, in August, hundreds of masked settlers stormed Qusra, as reported byand others.

“I was making sure that folks around me were safe, so I let them go in front of me,” said Santiago. “And as I was running as well, going down the embankment in the olive grove, that’s when I was shot.” In all of the aforementioned cases — those of Santiago, Eygi, Jabbar and Khdour — the involvement of the U.S. government has started, and thus far ended, with requests for the Israeli government to investigate its own soldiers and settlers. For its part, the Israeli government has yet to hold anyone accountable in any of the cases.

