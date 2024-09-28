Padres Utilize Final Games to Fine-Tune Rotation for Wild Card Series

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Randy Vasquez pitches against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Petco Park on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024 in San Diego, CA. PHOENIX — With home-field advantage for the wild-card round secured, the Padres are using the final two games of the regular season to line up their rotation for whomever they play this week at Petco Park.
Jacob struck out 19 against two walks over 14⅔ innings this year against the Diamondbacks, striking out nine against one walk., the Diamondbacks are turning to their prized free agent pickup to start a must-win game. Not that Rodriguez has been good since making an injury-delayed debut in August as he has just one quality start so far and allowed five runs in 4⅔ innings in a loss on Monday. His only start ever against the Padres was a win in 2019 with the Red Sox .
Padres Wild Card Series Rotation Diamondbacks Playoffs
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »
Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »
Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »