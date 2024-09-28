Padres Manager Shildt Says Ha-Seong Kim Not Reliable Due To Throwing Issues

Now, the Padres are ready to move forward and make a run for the first World Series in the organization's history." Mike Shildt tells Gwynn & Chris that Ha-Seong Kim hasn't been able to get over the hump with his throwing," 92.3 The Fan said. "Shildt says that hitting isn't an issue but right now, Kim is NOT in a spot where the team can count on him in the near future."“He just hasn’t been able to get over that hump with his throwing,” Shildt said.

In seven seasons with the Heroes, Kim recorded a .292 batting average with 133 home runs and 575 RBI. He earned three KBO Golden Glove Awards from 2018-2020. Kim signed with the Padres on Dec. 31, 2020, making his major-league debut on April 1, 2021. He had a standout season in 2023, maintaining a .260 batting average with 17 home runs and 60 RBI. He won the Golden Glove Award for his play.

This season, Kim has proven to be a standout defensive player as well as an effective batter. He maintained a .233 batting average with 11 home runs and 47 RBI. Unfortunately, his season ended prematurely when heHopefully, Kim will be able to make a recovery and make it back in time for some of the playoffs.

Padres Ha-Seong Kim Throwing Issues Postseason Surgery

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SInow / 🏆 273. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Padres' Mike Shildt Provides Latest Update on Injury Status of Ha-Seong KimSan Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt has given an injury update on shortstop Ha-Seong Kim.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Padres pregame: Ha-Seong Kim still feeling shoulder discomfort on throws, Elias Diaz gets first startPadres shortstop still not throwing across the diamond at 100 percent

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Ha-Seong Kim's Return to Padres Suddenly in JeopardyThe San Diego Padres' shortstop situation grew more complex when manager Mike Shildt revealed that Ha-Seong Kim might not return as soon as hoped due to right shoulder inflammation.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Padres Notes: Luis Arraez's Mind-Blowing Streak, Concern Over Ha-Seong Kim's InjuryCatch up on all the Padres headlines you might have missed Monday.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Lingering Injury to Padres' Ha-Seong Kim Gives Opportunity to Veteran TeammateWith Ha-Seong Kim's shoulder injury delaying his recovery, Padres manager Mike Shildt has adjusted the infield lineup, giving former shortstop Xander Bogaerts his first start at the position this season.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Padres pregame: Ha-Seong Kim running out of daysPadres sending Yu Darvish to the mound to face Diamondbacks’ Merrill Kelly

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »