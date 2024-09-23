Padres Edge Out White Sox In Thrilling Finish

San Diego Padres defeated the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on Sunday at Petco Park thanks to a game-winning solo homer by Fernando Tatis Jr. in the eighth inning. Jurickson Profar also contributed with a solo home run in the third inning.

Yu Darvish started for the Padres and allowed three runs in six innings. The White Sox took an early lead, but the Padres rallied late for the victory.

MLB San Diego Padres Chicago White Sox Fernando Tatis Jr. Yu Darvish

