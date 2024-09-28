Padres Clinch Playoff Spot With Win Over Dodgers

San Diego Padres ’ Joe Musgrove, Manny Machado, and Fernando Tatis Jr. celebrate after a 4-2 win against the Los Angeles Dodgers to secure a playoff spot at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024.To the very end, following his battles with cancer and diabetes, Peter walked in sunshine, soaking up rays of positivity and belief.

This is baseball. So we can’t know much; can’t know much of anything. All we know is that the Pads have wild-carded their way into the National League playoffs, which begin here Tuesday against somebody.Top to bottom, I make this the best Padres team since they were ordained in 1969. You may think this a reach. It’s not.

But there are no ‘84 Tigers and ‘98 Yankees involved now. There is no great team, none without flaws. Not a 100-game winner in either league. They have the starting pitching. They have the relief pitching. They can hit. They can hit for power. They can come from behind, hit with runners on base, and walk-off games, which in no way happened in 2023, which was a play with a similar cast. They don’t settle. They never consider themselves out of games. They are dangerous.

No chance I’m here to say they will win the World Series. I can’t say they can get out of the playoffs’ first round. It’s baseball. I’m stupid, but I’ve seen too many low tides to put that ship in the water.Did you notice the number of vacancies in the Dodger Stadium seats when the Pads pulled that historic triple play? I guessed there was an unbearable stink due toThat 448-foot home run in Dodger Stadium is more proof to the doubters who believe Tatis has lost his muscle since the steroid bust.

