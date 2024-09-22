Padres Clinch Playoff Berth With Win Over White Sox

The Padres ’ Manny Machado, left, and Jurickson Profar celebrate with Xander Bogaerts, center, after his home run Saturday against the White Sox . The White Sox moved closer to what has for even longer seemed like inevitable infamy.
It was the 119th loss for the White Sox, putting them one shy of the major league record held by the 1962 Mets. But the Padres and White Sox play at 1:10 p.m., and the Mets’ game against the Phillies is not scheduled to start until 4 p.m. PT. So even if the first two results go the Padres’ way, they would not know whether they are definitely playoff-bound until Sunday night.It didn’t take all that much Saturday beyond two-run homers by Xander Bogaerts and Elías Diaz, a solo home run by David Peralta and an RBI single by Jackson Merrill.
Bryan Hoeing replaced him and retired the next two batters. Jeremiah Estrada worked a 1-2-3 seventh. Jason Adam loaded the bases with one out on a walk, single and hit batter and then walked in a run before being replaced by Tanner Scott, who got an inning-ending double play on his second pitch and then worked a scoreless ninth for the five-out save.
Padres White Sox Playoff Berth Home Run Baseball
