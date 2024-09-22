Padres Beat White Sox as Chicago Approaches Post-1900 Loss Record

, who finished 43-119. One more defeat for Chicago over its final seven games would equal the post-1900 record of 120 losses by the 1962 expansion, and two more would set a record. The 1899 Cleveland Spiders hold the overall major league record for losses at 20-134. remained winless in his past 23 starts for a White Sox club that lost its 20th straight road series. According to ESPN Research, Chicago, which is now 9-48 since the All-Star break, is on pace for 124 losses.

The Padres reduced their magic number to two for clinching their second playoff berth in three seasons. They received no help from theBogaerts gave the Padres a 2-0 lead with his shot to left-center field with no outs in the second inning off Flexen. It was Bogaerts' 11th homer and it came with rookiePeralta homered with one out in the third, his eighth. Merrill, considered by some the front-runner for NL Rookie of the Year, hit an RBI single in the fifth.

Chicago White Sox San Diego Padres Xander Bogaerts Fernando Tatis Jr. MLB Losses Record

