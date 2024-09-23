Oyo to Acquire Motel 6 and Studio 6 for $525 Million

The budget motel chain Motel 6 is being acquired by the parent company of Oyo , a hotel operator based in India.The New York-based investment firm Blackstone , which owns Motel 6 's parent company G6 Hospitality, announced Friday that the deal would be an all-cash transaction worth $525 million.The transaction will also include the sale of the Studio 6 motel brand, which caters to customers seeking extended stays. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.

'This acquisition is a significant milestone for a startup company like us to strengthen our international presence,' Gautam Swaroop, OYO's international division chief, said in a statement.Blackstone had purchased Motel 6 and Studio 6 in 2012 for $1.9 billion. Since then, the private equity giant says it has heavily invested in the brand and pursued a strategy that converted the chain into a franchise.

Oyo Motel 6 Studio 6 Blackstone Acquisition

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBSHealth / 🏆 480. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Motel 6 sold to Indian hotel operator Oyo for $525 millionThe deal between Blackstone, which owns Motel 6's parent company G6 Hospitality, and Oravel Stays was announced as an all-cash transaction.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Motel 6 sold to Indian hotel operator Oyo for $525 millionThe transaction will also include the sale of the Studio 6 motel brand, which caters to customers seeking extended stays.

Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »

Motel 6 sold to India-based OYO Hotels for $525 million: 'New chapter'OYO Hotels announced this week it is acquiring iconic brand Motel 6 in an all-cash transaction with G6 Hospitality, its parent company.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Motel 6 sold to Indian hotel operator for $525 millionThe budget motel chain Motel 6 is being acquired by the parent company of Oyo, a hotel operator based in India. The New York-based investment firm

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Motel 6 sold to Indian hotel operator for $525 millionPolitical News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Motel 6 chain, Dallas-area parent company soldThe budget motel chain Motel 6 is being acquired by the parent company of Oyo.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »