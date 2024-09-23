Head Topics

Oyo to Acquire Motel 6 and Studio 6 for $525 Million

Blackstone's investment firm is selling budget motel chain Motel 6 and its extended-stay brand Studio 6 to Oyo, a hotel operator based in India. The all-cash deal, worth $525 million, is expected to close by the end of the year. Oyo aims to strengthen its international presence through this acquisition.

The budget motel chain Motel 6 is being acquired by the parent company of Oyo , a hotel operator based in India.The New York-based investment firm Blackstone , which owns Motel 6 's parent company G6 Hospitality, announced Friday that the deal would be an all-cash transaction worth $525 million.The transaction will also include the sale of the Studio 6 motel brand, which caters to customers seeking extended stays. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.

'This acquisition is a significant milestone for a startup company like us to strengthen our international presence,' Gautam Swaroop, OYO's international division chief, said in a statement.Blackstone had purchased Motel 6 and Studio 6 in 2012 for $1.9 billion. Since then, the private equity giant says it has heavily invested in the brand and pursued a strategy that converted the chain into a franchise.

