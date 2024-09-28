Overturned Truck Carrying Lithium-Ion Batteries Causes Closure of Vincent Thomas Bridge

The rig overturned shortly before noon Thursday. Firefighters opted to let the fire burn itself out due to the burning batteries.The Vincent Thomas Bridge and the 47 Freeway at the Port of Long Beach were reopened Saturday after workers removed an"The Vincent Thomas Bridge , State Route 47 and I-710 are now OPEN ...," Caltrans posted Saturday morning on X."The battery cargo, truck & debris were removed. Caltrans bridge inspection found no structural damage. All lanes are open.

The fire burned through the day Thursday, and the cargo continued to emanate heat Friday while authorities considered options for addressing the hazard. The Vincent Thomas bridge remains closed after a big rig overturned in San Pedro, causing an explosion. Lauren Coronado reports for the NBC4 News at 6 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2024.

"APM Terminals, Fenix Marine, Everport and Yusen Terminals will be closed Friday as local fire, hazmat and police agencies continue to work on scene. Trapac and West Basin Container Terminal will remain open, along with the World Cruise Center," Port of Los Angeles officials said in a statement.

Firefighters relocated the cargo to a secure location on Terminal Island and removed other hazardous materials affecting the roadway.

