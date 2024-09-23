Outdated Parenting Advice: A Look Back at What Not to Do

McFadden Publishing"Some mothers, in an attempt to soothe the child allow thumb sucking or the use of 'pacifiers.' This is most objectionable; constant thumb sucking often causes deformity of mouth and jaw and crooked teeth.". Pacifiers are recommended to reduce the risk of SIDS. While thumb-sucking can cause tooth problems, the American Academy of Pediatrics says it's not a concern unless the habit persists past five years old.
According to La Leche League,"Take full advantage of those nursing hormones and nurse your baby to sleep. No, it isn’t spoiling; babies are designed to fall asleep at the breast.""If any pus appears, the eyes should be carefully wiped every hour with a solution of 10 grains of boric acid to an ounce of water. Should the lids have the tendency to stick together, a little Vaseline should be rubbed into them each night.".
