Outdated Parenting Advice: A Look Back at What Not to Do

McFadden Publishing"Some mothers, in an attempt to soothe the child allow thumb sucking or the use of 'pacifiers.' This is most objectionable; constant thumb sucking often causes deformity of mouth and jaw and crooked teeth.". Pacifiers are recommended to reduce the risk of SIDS. While thumb-sucking can cause tooth problems, the American Academy of Pediatrics says it's not a concern unless the habit persists past five years old.

According to La Leche League,"Take full advantage of those nursing hormones and nurse your baby to sleep. No, it isn’t spoiling; babies are designed to fall asleep at the breast.""If any pus appears, the eyes should be carefully wiped every hour with a solution of 10 grains of boric acid to an ounce of water. Should the lids have the tendency to stick together, a little Vaseline should be rubbed into them each night.".

Outdated Boomer Parenting Trends Modern Parents Reject'I told my mom that this is considered to be dangerous. Her response was, ‘I did it to you and your brother, and you’re fine...''

