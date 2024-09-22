Our Airstream Adventure: Traveling the US in a Tiny Home

Courtney and I dressed up for a friend's wedding with our dog, Penny, photo bombing us from the bedroom., a 4 bed, 2 bath 1,600-square-foot Arizona home, moved into a 200-square-foot Airstream RV with our two dogs, and set up our new home in a KOA campground in Tucson.traveledOne of the biggest challenges was getting rid of most of our stuff before moving into the Airstream . We were amazed at how much junk we accumulated.

The only catch was that there were no electricity, water and sewer hookups. Instead, we used roof-mounted solar panels to charge our batteries.Our 72 gallons of freshwater storage on the Airstream provided about two weeks worth of fresh water, if we were careful. Our solar system made it easier for us to remain off-grid. We carried a 2,000-watt generator in case we needed extra power due to clouds or if trees blocked our panel's view of the sun.

Some of our favorite experiences were parking right on the water at Lake Powell, Arizona, camping along the ragged mountains by California's Alabama Hills, and driving around the grassy hillsides in New York's wine region.I vividly remember staying at a campsite in Leavenworth, Washington, in the summer of 2018. It was so hot that the electrical breakers kept malfunctioning because of all the ACs blasting.

Me working at my computer inside the Airstream. We removed the dining room table and installed a desk to make blogging/computer work easier on the road.For the first year of travel, we spent about $35,000. This included all of our expenses, including food, gasoline, insurance and camping fees.

