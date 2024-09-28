OSCAR Club of Enterprise Elects New Officers

FOR THE LEDGER The OSCAR Club of Enterprise recently elected new officers at their first meeting for the 2024-2025 year held at St. Luke United Methodist Church.

Established in January 1968, the OSCAR Club of Enterprise is a group of former and current Women of the Year recipients. The name is an acronym for “Outstanding Services Contributed and Recognized.” The club is dedicated to serving the city and its organizations through projects that promote the betterment of the community.

People are also reading… The idea for the OSCAR Club was conceived in January 1968, during a gathering of several former Women of the Year at the home of Edna Paschal, the 1966 Woman of the Year. Jean Farris, the 1965 Woman of the Year, proposed the club’s name, drawing inspiration from Hollywood’s prestigious Oscar awards.

