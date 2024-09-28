Orioles Look to Finish Strong Against Twins

With the Orioles already solidified as the top Wild Card team in the American League, they will look to finish the final series of the regular season with a win.
Baltimore will turn to the team’s bullpen to begin this one against the Twins. They will start with Matt Bowman on the mound. The 33-year-old will be making his first start of the season. In his 24 appearances, all in relief, the former Princeton Tiger has picked up 22 strikeouts over 29.1 innings of work.
The bullpen will face Minnesota rookie Zabby Matthews in the second game of the series. The 24-year-old will be making his ninth start of the season. He's coming off a no-decision against the. He went 4.2 innings in the outing, allowing one run on two hits, and picked up six strikeouts in the appearance.Ryan O'Hearn picked up his 14th home run of the season in last night's series opening win against the Twins. He has been hot at the plate over his last seven games hitting .333/.364/.
The first pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET in Minneapolis at Target Field. The game will be available nationally on FOX.
