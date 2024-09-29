Oregon Ducks Debut Throwback Uniforms In Rose Bowl Against UCLA

Oregon football will return to the Rose Bowl debuting their new throwback uniforms against UCLA on Saturday. The Ducks will don their "Mighty Oregon" throwback uniforms . The uniforms are inspired by Oregon's 1997 victory over Washington, in which they held off a comeback attempt from Washington to earn a victory against their biggest rival,The uniform features a white jersey with a bright green collar and numbers. The numbers are outlined in bright yellow.

The 1-2 Bruins are looking to prevent Oregon from getting off to a 4-0 start, though it will be a daunting task for UCLA. The Ducks are the No. 8 ranked team in college football, and UCLA's second straight game against a ranked opponent. UCLA lost to LSU last week and will face No. 9 Penn State at Beaver Stadium next week.

UCLA will have to play their best game of the season to have any chance at pulling off the upset. Through the first three weeks, the offense has been unable to play consistently over two separate halves. UCLA had their best offensive performance in the first half against LSU last week but were unable to match that play in the second half. Defensively, the Bruins have been unable to stop their opponent since they faced Hawaii in Week 1.

Oregon has regularly beaten UCLA recently and have not lost to the Bruins since 2017. When the two teams last played in 2022, Oregon defeated UCLA 45-30. They are 24.5-point favorites to get the win over UCLA again.

