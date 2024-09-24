Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do Censured for Ethics Violations

The Orange County Board of Supervisors censured Andrew Do on Tuesday — marking another significant, if ceremonial, rebuke of the embattled politician. In a three-page resolution, the board “strongly and publicly' condemned Do 'for his failure to abide by the code of ethics and commitment to public service, and for the reckless judgment and favoritism he has demonstrated.” The censure was approved 4-0, with Do absent.

2 million after the organization failed to prove to auditors and the county how it spent the money, or that it had done the work it was hired to do. The lawsuit alleges some of those funds were instead used to purchase multiple homes. Rhiannon Do, 23, is alleged to have used county dollars to buy a home in Tustin in July 2023. The sale price was $1.035 million, according to the real estate site Redfin.

Andrew Do Censure Ethics Violations Viet America Society Public Funds

