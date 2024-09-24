Orange County Judge Pleads Not Guilty to Murder Charge in Wife's Shooting

ABC7.com staffAn Orange County judge pleaded not guilty to a murder charge for allegedly shooting and killing his wife during an argument in their Anaheim Hills home.was taken into custody Tuesday after his bond was revoked for allegedly violating terms of his release while awaiting trial.
He claimed his ankle-monitor was causing him discomfort, and alcohol from hand sanitizer he used to soothe shaved skin triggered the monitoring system.
The dispute began earlier in the evening while the couple argued during a dinner at a restaurant near their home, Alex said. Minutes later, Alex alleged, Ferguson sent a text message to his court clerk and bailiff, saying, "I just lost it. I just shot my wife. I won't be in tomorrow. I will be in custody. I'm so sorry."When officers arrived, Ferguson "slurred words and smelled of alcohol," and their body-worn cameras caught him saying, "... well, I guess I'm done for a while ... oh my God ... my son ... my son... I'm sorry ... I up ...
His son "reported that, a few years prior, reported to him that defendant had attempted suicide with a gun," Alex said. The son also said another time Ferguson discharged a gun while alone in a bathroom at the house.
Murder Judge Wife Shooting Anaheim Hills
