Or Similar: The Hire Car Phrase That Could Land You Anything

Ford Edge or similar: that’s what my Avis hire car booking said. And if I really squinted, I guess the vehicle to which I was handed the key at Houston Intercontinental airport was broadly similar to a Ford Edge. Sort of. Maybe. Well, not at all, really. Because instead of a middling US-market SUV, in front of me was a Jeep Wrangler 4xe . Result. And it was all down to those two glorious words: or similar. When you’re booking a hire car , ‘or similar’ does a lot of heavy lifting.

A more recent trip netted a Dodge Charger, which sounded glorious even with a 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 rather than a 5.7-litre Hemi V8 . Then there was the time I ended up with a Fiat 500, which proved a little intimidating in a state that loves great big pick-up trucks more than any other. At traffic lights, Ford F-150 drivers could literally look down at me through my sunroof. Still, I left them standing when we came to corners.

