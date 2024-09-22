Optimal Lineup For Sunday's NFL $3 Million Contest

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray looks for running room against the Rams during the first half during the first half on Monday night in Glendale, Ariz. The Lineup isn’t quite in mid-season form, but Week 2 was certainly a step in the right direction, and much better than its predecessor.
I missed the opportunity of stacking Nabers with his much-maligned quarterback Daniel Jones, who nearly matched my QB-of-choice Lamar Jackson in scoring. The savings Jones could have provided would have enabled me to fit Alvin Kamara and his 47 slate-breaking points into my lineup. With the QB creating value on the ground, there’s usually not enough production to support multiple week-winning pass-catchers, while pocket passers need the other team to make a game high-scoring so they can juice their pass attempts.
On DraftKings, it’s important to remember you’re playing full-point PPR with bonuses if a player surpasses 300 passing yards, 100 rushing yards or 100 receiving yards.
Fantasy Football NFL Draftkings Lineup Strategy
