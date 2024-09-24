OpenAI CEO Says Superintelligent AI Could Arrive in 'A Few Thousand Days'

Open AI CEO Sam Altman says the world could be just "a few thousand days" from creating an artificial "superintelligence." Altman made the assertion in a personal blog post on Monday, declaring that the world is now at the "dawn of the Intelligence Age." "This may turn out to be the most consequential fact about all of history so far.

If we want to put AI into the hands of as many people as possible, we need to drive down the cost of compute and make it abundant . If we don’t build enough infrastructure, AI will be a very limited resource that wars get fought over and that becomes mostly a tool for rich people," he said. "We need to act wisely but with conviction. The dawn of the Intelligence Age is a momentous development with very complex and extremely high-stakes challenges.

