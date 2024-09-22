Online Dating May Be Contributing To Income Inequality

From heartstrings to purse strings, online dating has changed the way we think about love and culture, but what if it's also changing the way we think about money? A recent paper from researchers at the Federal Reserve Banks of Dallas and St. Louis and Haverford College found that online dating may have contributed to an uptick in income inequality in the U.S.

Researchers pulled data from 2008 to 2021 using the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey to assess changes in the ways men and women selected potential partners in the online dating age. According to Bloomberg's report, these researchers found that women became more selective in terms of age while men became more selective in terms of education.

We find that the corresponding changes in mate preferences and increased assortativeness by skill and education over this timeframe account for about half of the increased income inequality among households," the researchers stated in part. They added in the conclusion, "We find that the increase in income inequality over the past half a century is explained to a large extent by sorting on vertical characteristics, such as income and skill, and their interaction with education.

