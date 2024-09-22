One Tree Hill Stars Reunite on Court for Charity Basketball Game

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2021. She was formerly at POPSUGAR, Bustle, Tiger Beat and Her Campus.
Kicking off the event, Tyler Hilton sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the UNCW Trask Coliseum where the basketball game was held.Catherine Ross for Friends with Benefits Charity Events Wearing her very own Ravens uniform, Barbara Alyn Woods cheered alongside the cheerleaders during the game. At one point, she joked that she wasn't sure if she should be rooting for her onscreen son James Lafferty or her onscreen boyfriend Antwon Tanner .Catherine Ross for Friends with Benefits Charity Events
Though their characters formed a strong bond on the series, James Lafferty and Robbie Jones played for opposing teams during the game, with Lafferty playing for the Ravens and Jones playing for the River Court.Catherine Ross for Friends with Benefits Charity Events Toward the end of the performance, Gavin DeGraw shared a cute moment with Bethany Joy Lenz in the crowd as she sang part of the song with the singer.Catherine Ross for Friends with Benefits Charity Events
One Tree Hill Reunion Basketball Charity Cast
