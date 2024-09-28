One Piece's Egghead Arc Hints At A Marineford-Like Final Saga

After plenty of twists and turns, One Piece has finally concluded the Egghead Arc and the survival of one particular character hints that the Final Saga may mirror one of the best arcs in the series. Even after a thousand chapters, the Marineford Arc remains one of One Piece 's most popular arcs, and the Final Saga may already be starting to mirror it.

One Piece's Final Saga May Mirror the Marineford Arc Both Ace and Garp Are in Similar Situations Close One Piece's Egghead Arc has brought back many key players from the Sabaody Arc, such as Kuma, and Kizaru, setting up a very similar situation wherein the Straw Hats' newfound strength is put to the test as they attempt to flee from the might of the Navy.

Garp’s Capture Could Set off a Similar Chain of Events If the Final Saga is indeed following the same pattern of events as the Summit War Saga, albeit in inverse, then what would have to follow is something similar to the Impel Down Arc, with either the members of SWORD or Luffy, or both attempting to infiltrate Fullalead and free Garp. Even though they have a strained relationship, Luffy does still care for his grandfather and would not be able to ignore the threat to his life.

Many fans have speculated that the Final Saga will see the Marines split up into two factions—one that sides with the Celestial Dragons and one that sides with SWORD, and Garp's capture, depending on how it is handled could be the factor that ignites this divide. It is unlikely that Garp's capture alone could lead to a full-blown war larger than the scale of Marineford.

