One In Three Americans Wake Up Twice At Night To Use The Restroom, Study Shows

One in three Americans over 30 wake up at least twice each night to use the restroom, studies show. These frequent interruptions can wreak havoc on your sleep, but there are some practical ways to manage them. Dr. Hana Patel, resident sleep expert at Mattress Online, who is based in London, provides the following tips to cut down on nightly bathroom trips to improve your rest. ‘IS IT SAFE TO DRINK TAP WATER?’: ASK A DOCTOR 1.

Eating these types of meals earlier in the evening or at lunch instead of dinner can prevent increased nighttime trips to the bathroom without having to give up those foods entirely, the doctor added. 4. Limit the TV, and keep your feet up A recent study found that adults who spend five or more hours a day watching TV or videos are 48% more likely to experience nocturia compared to those with less than an hour of screen time.

Sleep Bladder Control Kegels Exercise Nighttime Bathroom Trips

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Alan Wake' Makes Sense as a TV Show, Not a MovieAlan Wake from the Alan Wake video game franchise surrounded by green question marks

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Netflix’s Star-Studded New Movie Is TranscendentHis Three Daughters stars three great actresses and one hell of an ending.

Source: Slate - 🏆 716. / 51 Read more »

Three Americans and 34 others sentenced to death over coup attempt in CongoDefendants, including a Briton, Belgian, Canadian and several Congolese, can appeal the verdict on charges that included terrorism, murder and criminal association.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »

37 Convicted Over Congo Coup Attempt, Including Three AmericansA military court in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, has sentenced 37 people to death for their involvement in a failed coup attempt in May. Among the convicted are three American citizens, who were reportedly coerced into participating by Christian Malanga, the leader of the coup.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Congo court sentences three Americans, 34 others to death over coup attempt Political News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

37 people sentenced to death, including three Americans, for coup attempt in CongoA military court in Congo has handed down death sentences to 37 people, including three Americans, after convicting them on charges of participating in a coup attempt. The defendants, most of them Congolese but also including a Briton, Belgian and Canadian, have five days to appeal the verdict.

Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »