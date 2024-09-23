One Dead After Small Planes Collide Mid-Air in Lancaster

One person is dead after two small planes collided mid-air in Lancaster on Sunday afternoon. It happened at around 1 p.m. in the skies over 50th Street East and E. Avenue E, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The crash involved a single-engine Nanchang CJ-6 and a single-engine Yakovlev Yak-52, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.Crews arrived to both locations where the planes landed, separated by about two and a half miles.

'Only the pilots were on board the aircrafts,' said a statement from the FAA, who are investigating the incident along with the National Transportation Safety Board. No further information was provided from authorities. Stephan Wilson was sitting about 50 yards away from where the deceased pilot crashed. He said he heard a disturbing pop in the sky shortly before he witnessed the small plane spiraling down before landing in a cloud of dust.

Plane Crash Fatal Accident Mid-Air Collision Lancaster California

