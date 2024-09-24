One Bull Still Missing After Eight Escape Rodeo in Massachusetts

The hunt is on for a missing bull after eight of them escaped a rodeo event in Massachusetts .The North Attleboro Fire Department said the bulls got loose during a one-day event on Sunday at the Emerald Square Mall in North Attleboro , Massachusetts .Authorities said the bulls escaped from their pens, ran through the parking lot, and jumped over a fence at the event’s perimeter. Seven of them were successfully captured that same day but one is still on the loose as of midday Monday.

The fire department, Massachusetts Environmental Police, and New England Rodeo are assisting in search efforts.While New England Rodeo is not affiliated with the bulls or the event, it sent wranglers out to assist in capturing them.“We are happy to report that seven out of the eight bulls are safe and captured. We were happy to assist in the safe capture, despite these not being our bulls or our production. The western world has to work together,” New England Rodeo said Sunday on Facebook.

