On-Set Injuries That Made Movies Even Better

Cary Elwes, who played Westley, in the scene where Rugen hits Westley on the head with his sword. The take was used because “it was the only one that looked so real,” Elwes said."Chris swung the heavy sword down toward my head. However, as fate would have it, it landed just a touch harder than either of us anticipated.

"The frightening incident occurred while shooting the scene where her character Justine tries to escape a canoe of cannibals and jumps into the water. Izzo grabbed a rock and fought against the current as she screamed. Director Eli Roth had given her a safe word but said,"It was so loud that when she was screaming it at the top of her lungs, none of us heard her." They thought she was acting until they realized she was shouting in English and Spanish.

Movies Injuries Behind The Scenes Filmmaking Accidents

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BuzzFeed / 🏆 730. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Accidental Injuries That Made Movie Scenes Even BetterThis article explores several instances where accidental injuries on movie sets resulted in some of cinema's most memorable scenes. From Cary Elwes getting knocked unconscious to Jake Gyllenhaal cutting his hand, these accidents turned into gold for the filmmakers.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

NFL Cutdown Day: Most Interesting Moves Made (and Not Made)Some teams had some tough decisions to make.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

15 Wild Demands Actor Alleged Made On SetPrince had the Kardashians' cameo removed from a New Girl party scene. He reportedly said, 'They would never be invited to a Prince party.'

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

Rosanna Pansino Tells NBC What Happened With MrBeastRosanna Pasino talked with NBC about the injuries and mistreatment she's heard about on set.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Tojiro Knife Set Review: Sharp, Affordable, Extremely Well-MadeI replaced my big Wüsthof block set with these three Tojiro knives and I couldn't be happier.

Source: bonappetit - 🏆 482. / 51 Read more »

Arrest made in connection to 2023 death of 18-year-old woman intentionally set on fireTPD arrested a man Wednesday in connection to the September 2023 death of an 18-year-old woman who was intentionally set on fire.

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »