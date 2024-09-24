Olympian Ilona Maher Gives Body Confidence Pep Talk

Ilona Maher is here to give people a pep talk, including herself. The Olympian and rugby player shared in a TikTok video that she’s “not feeling too body confident right now” and wanted to keep it real with her millions of followers. Wearing a string bikini, Maher, 28, said it's “OK” because she knows that her followers will “hype” her up and she knows that “the mind be playing tricks” and “telling you different things.

Maher knows that her workout schedule “has been off” since competing in the Olympics and transitioning to “DWTS.”Lastly, she takes a breath and reminds herself she’s beautiful. “It’s OK if you’re going through this. It’s going to be ups and down for the rest of your life,” she says. She signed off by saying she loves everyone and thanked people “for loving me.” During the Paris Olympics, Maher and her team won their first Olympic medal in rugby sevens, securing the bronze medal.

Lifestyle Ilona Maher Olympics Rugby Body Positivity Dancing With The Stars

