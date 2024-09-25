Olivia Newton-John's Widower Sells Late Wife's California Home

Olivia Newton-John 's widower, John Easterling , has decided to sell the home he once shared with his late wife . In a recent interview with People, Easterling opened up about the difficult decision to part with the home he and Newton-John lived in together until her death from breast cancer in August 2022, telling the outlet, he "couldn't even think about" selling it within the first year of her death.

The 4,450 square foot home, which sits on 12 acres of land in Santa Ynes, was placed on the market in June 2024, and was listed for $8.9 million. Easterling and Newton-John purchased the home together in 2015, with Easterling saying he feels a "very strong presence" of his wife in the home. "It's a beautiful place," he says. "I'm standing here now just soaking in the wonder of it, but it's just very different now that it's just me.

The living room features many sitting areas, including a sectional sofa and a circular table, as well as a fireplace and a light blue grand piano. Just steps away from the piano is the dining area, which features a large wooden table. Also connected to the dining room is the Chef's kitchen, which boasts all-wood cabinets, and big windows throughout the room looking out onto the massive property outside. It also features two center islands, one which boasts a built-in dining area.

