Olivia Munn thanks gestational surrogate for bringing 'dreams to life'

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney welcomed their first child together in November 2021 via gestational surrogate . Munn, who underwent a double mastectomy earlier this year after being diagnosed with breast cancer , shared her gratitude for the surrogate in an emotional Instagram post.

Olivia Munn John Mulaney Gestational Surrogate Breast Cancer Postpartum Anxiety

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn welcome second child via surrogate: 'Made our dreams come true'John Mulaney and Olivia Munn have welcomed their second child via surrogate, with the actress writing on Instagram that the woman 'made our dreams come true.'

Source: EW - 🏆 713. / 51 Read more »

MCU Mutant Casting Choice Would Be The Perfect Way To Fix A Fox X-Men Franchise Missed OpportunityOlivia Munn as Psylocke with Kwannon&39;s Psylocke in Marvel Comics

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Welcome Second Child via SurrogateOlivia Munn and John Mulaney have expanded their family with the arrival of a baby girl named Méi June Mulaney. The couple announced the birth of their daughter on social media, sharing heartfelt messages and photos.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn welcome 2nd child via surrogateJohn Mulaney and Olivia Munn announced they welcomed a daughter, their second child together, via surrogate.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney welcome a second child via surrogateActors Olivia Munn and John Mulaney announced the birth of their second child, daughter Méi June Mulaney, via surrogate.

Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »

Olivia Munn Welcomes Daughter Via Surrogate After Breast Cancer BattleActress Olivia Munn and her comedian partner John Mulaney have welcomed a daughter via surrogate. This follows Munn's battle with breast cancer, which led to a mastectomy and hysterectomy.

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »