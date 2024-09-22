Olivia Munn Opens Up About Postpartum Anxiety And Breast Cancer Diagnosis

“I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter,” Munn said in the post that included a photo of the parents and baby together on a hospital bed. “When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel. Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true.”Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Munn earlier this year revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy. In an interview with People in March, Munn said Mulaney was by her side throughout and said it would have “felt like climbing an iceberg without him.”"It hit me like the entire ocean was on top of me." Olivia Munn opens up about her experience with postpartum anxiety for over a year after having her son, and how it led directly into her breast cancer diagnosis.

