Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Welcome Second Child via Surrogate

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney welcomed their second child, a daughter named Méi June Mulaney, via surrogate on September 14, 2024. The couple announced the news on social media, sharing heartwarming photos of themselves with their newborn. Munn, who revealed her breast cancer diagnosis last year, expressed gratitude to their gestational surrogate for bringing their baby girl into the world. She shared her emotional journey and praised the surrogate's kindness and understanding.

Mulaney also took to social media to celebrate the arrival of his daughter, jokingly admitting they 'stole so much stuff from the hospital.' The couple welcomed their first child, son Malcolm, in November 2021

Olivia Munn John Mulaney Baby Girl Surrogate Hollywood Couple

