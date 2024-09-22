Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Welcome Daughter Méi June

Olivia Munn and husband John Mulaney revealed their family of three became a little larger this month with the addition of their daughter Méi June Mulaney. The couple announced the birth of their baby girl on social media Sunday, with Munn praising the 'real-life angel' surrogate who carried their little one.

Mulaney and Munn shared photos of their new bundle of joy swaddled in a receiving blanket and wearing a beanie in a delivery room at the hospital. 'Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon,' she wrote on Instagram. had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter. When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel.' View this post on Instagram A post shared by o l i v i a APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST Munn added, 'Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true.

Mulaney made sure to note in his own post, 'We stole so much stuff from the hospital. I love my little girl so much.' The couple welcomed their first child, son Malcolm, in November 2021. Last month, Mulaney confirmed on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' that he married Munn over Fourth of July weekend. Munn froze her eggs in anticipation of treatment following her diagnosis.

She revealed she had undergone genetic testing, saying, 'I tested negative for all, including BRCA . My sister, Sara, had just tested negative as well. We called each other and high-fived over the phone. That same winter, I also had a normal mammogram.' 'Two months later, I was diagnosed with breast cancer.' 'The 'X-Men' actress later told Vogue, 'After my diagnosis, we decided to try one more round of egg retrievals and hoped it was a good month.

