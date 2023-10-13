Olivia Dunne shows off her stunning flexibility in latest viral TikTok

“slight deduction on the landing,” she captioned the video, which was set to Dannyice’s “Look At Me Now” track.

Dunne is headed into her final year with the Tigers squad, having accomplished plenty in the school’s purple and gold. The 5-foot-6 star from Hillsdale, New Jersey recorded a season-high of 9.850 on bars at the SEC Championships in 2023 as the Tigers went on to finish fourth in the NCAAs.with Pittsburgh Pirates prospect and 2023 No. 1 overall MLB Draft pick Paul Skenes, is believed to be the NCAA’s highest-earning athlete with an NIL valuation of $3.

Her portfolio — aided by 7.8 million TikTok followers and another 4.5 million fans on Instagram — includes deals with clothing company Vuori, American Eagle Outfitters, Motorola, Omaha Productions and ESPN, as well as Forever 21 and Grubhub. headtopics.com

“You can be an athlete, you can be in school, you can do modeling, but you can have the best of both worlds — and you can be a strong, independent woman while doing it all.

