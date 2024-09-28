Ole Miss Running Back Matt Jones Caught Faking Injury, Draws Criticism

Well, Ole Miss Rebels running back Matt Jones pulled off what may be the worst and most obvious fake injury move of the college football season thus far during his team's game against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
As the two teams prepared to line up for a play, Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart appeared to say something to running back Matt Jones, who, after looking from Dart to the sideline, fell to the ground as if he was suddenly injured.ABC play-by-play commentator Sean McDonough wasn't buying Jones's "injury" for even a second, as he proceeded to roast the Rebels running back on the broadcast.
"Fortunately Matt Jones survived to walk off the field," McDonough said. "Just a blatant fake injury." McDonough then questioned why officials don't have the ability to penalize players for these fake injuries. Given the fact that such instances have seemingly increased this season, it's possible that the sport may explore ways to limit them after the season.Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage.
