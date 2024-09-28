Ole Miss Rallies But Falls Short Against Kentucky

Ole Miss struck first on a quick drive that ended in a one-yard rushing score from running back Henry Parrish Jr., but that would prove to be the Rebels' only points of the first half. Kentucky responded on the following possession with a field goal, and a late touchdown by the Wildcats gave UK a 10-7 lead at the intermission.
Late in the third quarter, Ole Miss faced a 4th & 7 near midfield, and quarterback Jaxson Dart connected with wide receiver Tre Harris in the middle of the field. Harris took the ball 48 yards to the end zone to give the Rebels the lead once again.
Ole Miss Kentucky SEC College Football Dart Harris
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Ole Miss Releases First Injury Report Ahead of Game vs. KentuckyThe Ole Miss Rebels have released their first injury report of the season.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Ole Miss Reveals Uniform Combination For Homecoming Game vs. KentuckyThe Ole Miss Rebels will be donning one of their most-common uniform combinations on Saturday against Kentucky.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »