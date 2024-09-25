Old-Fashioned Practices From The Past That Seem Wild Today

19"Old-Fashioned" Practices And Beliefs From The Past That Are Considered"Wild" Now, According To Older Adults

"Not wearing a seatbelt and riding around in the back of a pickup truck. I can't remember, but I think it wasn't until the '80s that people really started belting up " "There used to be a section in the newspaper of births. It would list the parents' names, the baby's gender, and what hospital the baby was born."

"Immediately after getting a burn, the best treatment was rubbing butter on it — not, like, water or anything, but butter."

History Old Practices Nostalgia Safety Social Customs Generations

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BuzzFeed / 🏆 730. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

I Want My Kids To Have An Old-Fashioned HalloweenThose nights were so, so magical.

Source: ScaryMommy - 🏆 116. / 63 Read more »

Old-Fashioned Peach PieWith juicy peaches encased in an easy pie crust, this may just be the ultimate summer dessert. Learn how to make our best peach pie recipe here.

Source: epicurious - 🏆 114. / 63 Read more »

‘A silly sports tradition:’ Selling hot dogs the old fashioned way at Oakland Ballers gamesAfter leaving the Oakland A’s, “Hal the Hot Dog Guy” found a protege.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

'Thornback' keeps trending—here's why this old-fashioned term is derogatory to young, single women'I am 27 years old; I have no money and no prospects. I am already a burden for my parents, and I am frightened. So don't judge me, Lizzie.'

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Our Contact Lists Are Just Like Old-Fashioned SurnamesA video by BuzzFeed explains how the types of surnames created centuries ago are similar to how we organize our contact lists today.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

Scientists Open Up 17th Century Cadavers, Discover Good Old Fashioned COCAINEScience and Technology News and Videos

Source: futurism - 🏆 85. / 68 Read more »