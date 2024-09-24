Old Dogs Can Learn New Tricks: Embrace Adulthood and Connect With Others

"Old dogs CAN learn new tricks! I just picked up my certificate of mastery of the Polish language, one of the most grammatically complex tongues . I turn 62 in a couple of days.""You can get fit and lose weight if you want to; it just takes a bit longer to do it, that's all. You hear all the time growing up to 'enjoy it, keep working out, and your metabolism completely CRASHES when you hit 40!' Um, no.

"My mom started yoga at 60 and is better than me now — her 40-year-old daughter who has been doing it for a long time, LOL. And my 62-year-old stepfather rides anywhere between 20–150 miles per week on his bike. Still rockin' it!You just have to be a bit more mindful and careful, and it takes a wee bit longer to get the momentum.""Adulthood lasts a long time. I used to think you were a teen, then your 20s, and that 30s was the last decade before you were old.

"Travel while you still physically can, take a few risks while you're still young enough to be able to absorb the fallout."The idea that we're constantly needing medication for every little thing. While it's true that most of us are on some sort of medication for a given medical condition, our entire daily life isn't built around medication schedules.

