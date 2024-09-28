Oklahoma Veterans Use Drones To Protect Homeowners From Scammers After Hailstorms

After storms brought damaging hail to the Oklahoma City metro this week, a group of veterans are vetting contractors using drone technology to prevent homeowners from getting scammed.

Guarnera, who is also a drone instructor at Francis Tuttle Institute of Technology, said they use drones to inspect people's damaged roofs. Once finished, they connect the homeowners to vetted roofers, who Guarnera said are heavily evaluated. And if they can't provide that information, Guarnera said there's a good chance they could be fraudulent. Avery Smith with the Oklahoma Roofing Contractors Association said in addition, swindling contractors will also be aggressive.

Veterans Drones Scammers Hailstorms Oklahoma City

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KUTV2News / 🏆 281. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oklahoma veterans deploy drones to protect homeowners from scamming roofersAfter storms brought damaging hail to the Oklahoma City metro this week, a group of veterans are vetting contractors using drone technology to prevent homeowner

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

Disabled veterans come to San Diego for National Veterans Summer Sports ClinicLast week, more than 100 disabled veterans from across the country came to San Diego to participate in the National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Disabled veterans come to San Diego for National Veterans Summer Sports ClinicLast week, more than 100 disabled veterans from across the country came to San Diego to participate in the National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Oklahoma State Jumps OU Football In Recent AP PollFormer rivals, Oklahoma State jumped the Oklahoma Sooners in the recent AP Poll.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Oklahoma vs. Temple FREE LIVE STREAM (8/30/24): Watch college football, Week 1 onlineTemple faces No.16 Oklahoma on Friday, August 30, 2024 (8/30/24) at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma.

Source: njdotcom - 🏆 282. / 63 Read more »

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma FREE LIVE STREAM (9/21/24): Watch college football, Week 4 onlineNo. 6 Tennessee faces No. 15 Oklahoma on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024 (9/21/24) in a Week 4 college football game at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma.

Source: njdotcom - 🏆 282. / 63 Read more »