Oklahoma Outlasts Auburn 27-21 In Nail-Biting SEC Opener

Kip Lewis returns Thorne interception 61-yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter: The playlist above includes a number of recent WSFA 12 News video reports that are not related to the article below.

After the Tiger offense was unable to move the ball forward on the game’s opening drive, the Sooners offense took the field, and freshman quarterback Michale Hawkins Jr. showed why he got the starting job this weekend. Hawkins Jr. exploded for a 48-yard touchdown run, and the Sooners were up early. Thorne and company had an answer for the Sooner scoring drive, and it came in the form of a third touchdown pass of the day for Thorne. This time, it was Luke Deal he found in the back of the endzone from one yard out.

Auburn looked to right their wrong on the next drive, but the Sooner defense came up with two big sacks. R Mason Thomas got to Thorne on 3rd and 5 and then again on 4th and 11 to force the Tigers to turn the ball over on downs with 1:46 left to go in the game.

