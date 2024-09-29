Oklahoma Edges Out Auburn in SEC Showdown

Oklahoma linebacker Kip Lewis celebrates the win over Auburn in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Auburn , Ala. Watch: Oklahoma football player decleated by Auburn cheerleader during pregame entranceIt was Oklahoma ’s first SEC road game after leaving the Big 12. The Sooners bounced back from a loss at home to Tennessee the previous week.

. The Sooners struggled on offense for much of the game, but they took advantage of several missed opportunities by the Tigers . Auburn’s Payton Thorne passed for 338 yards and three touchdowns, but his sixth interception of the season turned out to be the decisive play.Oklahoma’s Jovantae Barnes cut into Auburn’s 21-10 lead with 8:32 remaining with a 2-yard touchdown run that was set up by a 60-yard pass from Hawkins to J.J. Hester. The 2-point conversion failed, leaving the Tigers ahead by five points.

Lewis then intercepted Thorne, who was making his return to the starting lineup after a two-game absence, and ran it all the way back with 4:06 left to play. The Tigers were stopped on fourth down at the 1-yard line in the first quarter and missed two chances at a short field goal late in the second quarter.The Sooners’ slow offensive start, marked by a large number of injuries at wide receiver and inconsistent line play, continued Saturday. But Hawkins could provide a real spark with his dual-threat ability alongside what has been a strong defense under coach Brent Venables so far this season.

College Football Oklahoma Auburn SEC Win

