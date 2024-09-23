Oil and Gas Leaders Question Kamala Harris' Stance on Fracking

Oil and gas industry leaders are skeptical of Vice President Kamala Harris ' stance on critical state issues and are calling for clarity on her positions before Election Day. Harris said there is 'no question' she would be in favor of banning fracking, during her 2020 presidential campaign, but after becoming the 2024 Democratic nominee, the vice president said that she will not ban hydraulic fracturing if elected.

Eshelman added that her shift signals that fracking is a winning issue. If the VP is now endorsing a pro-fracking plan, we are the experts and would encourage a meeting with oil and gas producers. However, Harris' endorsement of hydraulic fracturing shows how important energy issues are to voters who understand increased oil and natural gas development is key to bringing down gas prices and decreasing reliance on foreign oil,' Eshelman said.

