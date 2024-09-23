Ohtani Achieves Baseball Milestone, Fan Catches Historic Home Run Ball

Ohtani became the first player in baseball history with 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season, and one lucky fan caught a very valuable piece of memorabilia.📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The Los Angeles Dodgers star became the first player in Major League Baseball history with 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season. And when he hit the historic home run just over the Dodgers' bullpen at loanDepot Park in Miami, he sent a piece of baseball memorabilia and a lottery ticket into the leftfield stands.That created a scrum, with one fan who will forever regret not bringing a glove to the game appearing to miss the ball by mere inches.

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani became the first player in baseball history to hit 50 home runs and have 50 stolen bases in a single season.

