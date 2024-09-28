Ohio State's Dominance Over Unranked Opponents Threatens Spartans

Next, the Spartans take on Ohio State at home. Like many others, Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports believes Michigan State is in for a long day against Ohio State . Fornelli notes that Ohio State has won over 40 consecutive games against unranked opponents .

In addition to Ohio State being a talented team, Michigan State leads the Big Ten in a significant category. Fornelli believes that will factor into the Spartans having an uphill battle against the Buckeyes on Saturday.

Ohio State Michigan State College Football Unranked Opponents Winning Streak

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SInow / 🏆 273. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ohio State football vs. Michigan State score predictions: Can the Buckeyes dominate the Spartans?Stephen Means, Stefan Krajisnik and Andrew Gillis give their game predictions for Ohio State football's game against Michigan State.

Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 301. / 63 Read more »

Five Michigan State Spartans to watch when against Ohio State BuckeyesThe Michigan State Spartans are looking to upset the No. 3-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. It will take impactful plays by these five Spartans to help prevail and defend Spartan Stadium.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Ohio State vs Michigan State Prediction, Picks, Odds, and Best Bet: Buckeyes Roll in Spartans TerritoryOur Ohio State vs. Michigan State predictions don't expect the Spartans to keep pace against what might be the best team in the country.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Michigan State Spartans' game against Ohio State Buckeyes big for recruitingWhen Michigan State hosts the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes, it will have implications larger than a tally in the win or loss column.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Michigan State Spartans enter as heavy double-digit underdogs vs. Ohio StateThe Michigan State Spartans will return to Spartan Stadium to face their toughest team of the season, the Ohio State Buckeyes. As significant underdogs, the Spartans will look to surprise the nation with an upset performance.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Michigan State CBs coach Demetrice Martin on the state of his room, Ohio State, moreMichigan State cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin discussed the challenge that awaits his room this weekend.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »