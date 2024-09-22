Ohio State Running Back Quinshon Judkins Says Gus Johnson's Commentary Influenced His Transfer

Running back Quinshon Judkins was one of the high-profile players who transferred to the Ohio State Buckeyes earlier this year, but apparently there was a non-football reason for him wanting to come to Columbus. During the second quarter of No. 3 Ohio State 's 'Big Noon Saturday' matchup against the Marshall Thundering Herd, FOX sideline reporter Jenny Taft revealed the other reason.

Johnson said that Judkins had him 'in tears' and pledged to give him 'everything' he had behind the microphone. Johnson, of course, calls every 'Big Noon Saturday' game alongside Joel Klatt and Taft for FOX, which primarily broadcasts Big Ten games. Judkins spent the previous two seasons of his collegiate career with the Ole Miss Rebels, rushing for 2,725 yards and 31 touchdowns. He ran for 173 yards and two touchdowns — including an 86-yard score — on 12.

